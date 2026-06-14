Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,156 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 54,739 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.09% of S&P Global worth $134,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in S&P Global by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,706 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $21,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,401,000. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 16,614 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in S&P Global by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,382 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $3,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $419.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.93. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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