Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,076 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.1% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Kentucky Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $357.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alphabet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Alphabet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $369.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $344.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.84 and a twelve month high of $349.00. The company has a market cap of $4.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business's fifty day moving average is $309.30 and its 200 day moving average is $304.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,037,294 shares of company stock worth $94,216,897 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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