Brown University Invests $9.24 Million in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Brown University purchased a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,000 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $9,243,000. NVIDIA makes up 9.1% of Brown University's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.0%

NVDA opened at $207.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $413.00 price target (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Itau BBA Securities cut their target price on NVIDIA from $256.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

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NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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