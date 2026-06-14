Bruce & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Bruce & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients accounts for about 1.2% of Bruce & Co. Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bruce & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Darling Ingredients worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,209,775 shares of the company's stock worth $43,552,000 after purchasing an additional 56,662 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 94.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,442 shares of the company's stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 75.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,263 shares of the company's stock worth $18,561,000 after purchasing an additional 258,942 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 134.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 431,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 247,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Darling Ingredients from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.00.

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Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.02. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $66.02.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $191,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 19,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,275,819.41. This represents a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

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