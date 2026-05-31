Bruni J V & Co. Co. Boosts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,336 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,898 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for approximately 3.2% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned 0.16% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $32,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $135.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $112.23 and a 52-week high of $233.78. The business's fifty day moving average is $134.74 and its 200 day moving average is $163.84.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 38.37%.The business had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Barclays decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $133.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $160.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $146.50.

View Our Latest Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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