Brunswick Corporation $BC Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411,827 shares of the company's stock after selling 288,337 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.17% of Brunswick worth $104,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 494 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 705.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 25,853 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $2,148,901.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 267,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,236,927.36. The trade was a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Texas Capital raised shares of Brunswick from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brunswick from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brunswick

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC stock opened at $80.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Brunswick Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $90.25.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.The company's revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Brunswick has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.50 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Brunswick's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.81%.

Brunswick Profile

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

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