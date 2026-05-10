Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,287 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,409 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 0.8% of Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $16,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 62.8% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 123.3% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $139.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.21. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $90.91 and a 12 month high of $147.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.280-1.280 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $147.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson Controls International this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,460,358.88. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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