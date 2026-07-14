Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lessened its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,621 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,283 shares during the period. RTX comprises about 1.1% of Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $23,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company's stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in RTX by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in RTX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth $5,157,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $196.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.41. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.56 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

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RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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