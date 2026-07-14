Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Has $29.20 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,373 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 30,525 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. World Investment Advisors increased its position in Cisco Systems by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,306 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 200,341 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $15,432,000 after buying an additional 64,144 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,311,098 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $332,084,000 after buying an additional 275,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,873,274 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $375,388,000 after buying an additional 151,395 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,162.87. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $119.25 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $115.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.75 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. Cisco Systems's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

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About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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