Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC - Free Report) by 983.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,179 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 21,948 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,275 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.1% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.1%

NSC stock opened at $327.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $313.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.34. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12 month low of $257.49 and a 12 month high of $329.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Norfolk Southern's payout ratio is 45.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $308.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $335.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore set a $325.00 price target on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $330.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $326.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NSC

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

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