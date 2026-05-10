Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Sells 6,847 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,732 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 6,847 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $12,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Chevron Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $181.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.51. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $133.77 and a one year high of $214.71. The company's fifty day moving average price is $193.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $202.74.

Read Our Latest Report on CVX

Trending Headlines about Chevron

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total transaction of $2,187,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 195,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.78, for a total transaction of $36,032,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 658,045 shares in the company, valued at $121,593,555.10. The trade was a 22.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 816,439 shares of company stock worth $154,339,900. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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