BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Sells 82,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 82,000 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.9% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd's holdings in Tesla were worth $43,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $400.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.42, a PEG ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company's 50 day moving average price is $403.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.77 and a 52 week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy.

Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy. Positive Sentiment: ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Article Title

ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation.

Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles.

Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Article Title

Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports flagged “fresh FSD roadblock” concerns in Europe, keeping investor focus on regulatory risk rather than near-term software monetization.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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