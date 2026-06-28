BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $30.47 Million Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,431 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 35,721 shares during the period. ExxonMobil comprises about 2.1% of BTC Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $30,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,152,366 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $9,043,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,625,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,608,488,000 after buying an additional 531,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,963,934,000 after buying an additional 445,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,366,655,000 after buying an additional 2,660,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

ExxonMobil stock opened at $136.41 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $148.59 and its 200 day moving average is $143.96. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $105.53 and a one year high of $176.41. The firm has a market cap of $565.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM

More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil received a legal boost when the Supreme Court revived its billion-dollar Cuba claim, which could support future recoveries if the case ultimately goes Exxon’s way.

ExxonMobil received a legal boost when the Supreme Court revived its billion-dollar Cuba claim, which could support future recoveries if the case ultimately goes Exxon’s way. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil’s application to expand its footprint in Guyana points to continued investment in a key growth region, reinforcing the company’s long-term production potential.

ExxonMobil’s application to expand its footprint in Guyana points to continued investment in a key growth region, reinforcing the company’s long-term production potential. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and investor commentary continues to frame ExxonMobil as a dividend and value play, which may help limit downside among income-focused investors.

Analyst and investor commentary continues to frame ExxonMobil as a dividend and value play, which may help limit downside among income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing ExxonMobil with Enterprise Products and discussing oil stocks broadly suggest investors are still weighing Exxon’s resilience against softer oil prices and midstream alternatives.

Articles comparing ExxonMobil with Enterprise Products and discussing oil stocks broadly suggest investors are still weighing Exxon’s resilience against softer oil prices and midstream alternatives. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on ExxonMobil’s long-term evolution and cash-flow valuation was generally constructive, but did not point to an immediate catalyst.

Commentary on ExxonMobil’s long-term evolution and cash-flow valuation was generally constructive, but did not point to an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Crude oil dropped to its lowest level since the Iran conflict began, which pressured energy shares including ExxonMobil by reducing expected near-term upstream profits.

Crude oil dropped to its lowest level since the Iran conflict began, which pressured energy shares including ExxonMobil by reducing expected near-term upstream profits. Negative Sentiment: President Trump ordered a DOJ probe into ExxonMobil and other oil companies over elevated natural gas prices, creating headline risk and potential regulatory overhang.

President Trump ordered a DOJ probe into ExxonMobil and other oil companies over elevated natural gas prices, creating headline risk and potential regulatory overhang. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage noted ExxonMobil had already pulled back over the past month, reflecting investor caution as energy prices and sector sentiment softened.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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