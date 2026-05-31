Buckle, Inc. (The) $BKE Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE - Free Report) by 172.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,849 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 85,330 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Buckle worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Buckle by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,408 shares of the company's stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 13,189 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1,928.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Buckle

In other news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 83,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,729.98. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 16,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $887,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,573.60. This trade represents a 35.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 126,200 shares of company stock worth $6,517,932 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.00% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Buckle

Here are the key news stories impacting Buckle this week:

Buckle Stock Performance

Buckle stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.16. Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Buckle had a return on equity of 45.18% and a net margin of 16.16%.The business had revenue of $288.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $287.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Buckle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Buckle from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Buckle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Buckle from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Buckle

About Buckle

Buckle, Inc is a retailer specializing in casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. The company is known for its denim-focused collections, offering both private-label lines and curated brand-name merchandise. Its product assortment includes jeans, tops, outerwear, shoes and a variety of accessories such as belts, jewelry and handbags, all aimed at blending contemporary style with everyday comfort.

Founded in 1948 in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle began as a single clothing store and has since expanded into a nationwide chain.

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