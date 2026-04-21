Buffalo Business & Estate Services Ltd. Buys New Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Buffalo Business & Estate Services Ltd. bought a new position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,307 shares of the software giant's stock, valued at approximately $9,821,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.4% of Buffalo Business & Estate Services Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 51.3% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $49,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, Director John W. Stanton bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 83,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,339,651.75. This trade represents a 6.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $5,045,695.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Microsoft from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Melius Research set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, February 9th. Phillip Securities upgraded Microsoft from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $577.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $418.07 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $391.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $355.67 and a 52 week high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $81.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Further Reading

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