Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR is Littlejohn & Co. LLC's 5th Largest Position

Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report) by 154.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,671 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 103,671 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource accounts for about 9.1% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Builders FirstSource worth $17,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,323.5% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 242 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.9%

BLDR stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $151.03. The business's 50 day moving average price is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 1.97%.The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Builders FirstSource from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $111.00 to $84.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Builders FirstSource to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BLDR

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Paul S. Levy bought 50,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,727,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $151,526,466.43. The trade was a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report).

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