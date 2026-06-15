Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR is Mountaineer Partners Management LLC's 10th Largest Position

Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,091 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,332 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource comprises 5.4% of Mountaineer Partners Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC owned 0.09% of Builders FirstSource worth $9,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 95,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,062 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,993,000 after buying an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $192,683,000 after buying an additional 221,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company's stock.

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Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $77.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $151.03.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $102.00 to $81.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Builders FirstSource

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

See Also

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