Bull Harbor Capital LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,745 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 113.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,328 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.6% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 119,700 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Opal Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 14.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $37,578,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Delta Air Lines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised Delta’s fair-value estimate from $81.81 to $105.52 after its second-quarter results and management commentary. The revisions cite stronger earnings execution, improving margins, and the growing contribution of premium travel and loyalty revenue, which can make results less dependent on main-cabin ticket demand. Delta Air Lines stock fair value boost

Analysts raised Delta’s fair-value estimate from $81.81 to $105.52 after its second-quarter results and management commentary. The revisions cite stronger earnings execution, improving margins, and the growing contribution of premium travel and loyalty revenue, which can make results less dependent on main-cabin ticket demand. Positive Sentiment: A separate analysis argues that Delta’s expansion into premium seating, loyalty, and other diversified revenue streams may reduce the company’s historical cyclicality. That supports the case for a higher valuation relative to the heavily cyclical airline multiples investors have typically assigned to DAL. Delta profits versus GE premiums analysis

A separate analysis argues that Delta’s expansion into premium seating, loyalty, and other diversified revenue streams may reduce the company’s historical cyclicality. That supports the case for a higher valuation relative to the heavily cyclical airline multiples investors have typically assigned to DAL. Positive Sentiment: Delta and DraftKings launched SkyPicks, a no-wagering sports contest available through Delta Sync WiFi. The program offers passengers the chance to win Delta gift cards and could modestly improve onboard engagement, brand loyalty, and ancillary revenue without involving deposits or cash betting. Delta and DraftKings add sports contests

Delta and DraftKings launched SkyPicks, a no-wagering sports contest available through Delta Sync WiFi. The program offers passengers the chance to win Delta gift cards and could modestly improve onboard engagement, brand loyalty, and ancillary revenue without involving deposits or cash betting. Neutral Sentiment: The broader airline backdrop remains mixed: premium and corporate demand are improving at American Airlines, but fuel, labor, and debt costs remain risks across the industry. Delta’s premium-heavy strategy may offer some protection, while fuel-price volatility remains an important factor for DAL investors. American Airlines revenue and fuel risks

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 133,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,466. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $2,036,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 95,025 shares in the company, valued at $7,738,836. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,331 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,638. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of DAL stock opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $84.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.91. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.44 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Delta Air Lines's payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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