Bullseye Asset Management LLC Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Braze, Inc. $BRZE

Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE - Free Report) by 96.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,608 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Braze makes up approximately 2.8% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Braze worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Braze by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Braze by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Braze by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Braze by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,638 shares of the company's stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company's stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company's stock.

Get Braze alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Braze from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Braze from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRZE

Braze Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $22.66 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.89. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $37.67.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Braze had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $205.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,893 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $48,978.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 50,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,995.47. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 7,391 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $125,129.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,692,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,661,355.69. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,676 shares of company stock worth $1,737,811. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Braze Profile

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company NASDAQ: BRZE that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze's platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Braze, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Braze wasn't on the list.

While Braze currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here