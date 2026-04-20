Bunge Global SA $BG Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,437 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 21,650 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue's holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BG. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Bunge Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Bunge Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BG

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $119.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.71. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $131.93. The company's fifty day moving average is $122.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $23.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business's revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Bunge Global's payout ratio is presently 51.66%.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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