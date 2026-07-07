Burford Brothers Inc. Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Burford Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,556 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Burford Brothers Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Burford Brothers Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenberg Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $954,000. World Investment Advisors increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 161,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 26,450 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Sienna Gestion grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the third quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 142,127 shares of the company's stock worth $24,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $259.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $624.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.37. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $154.21 and a fifty-two week high of $263.10.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $257.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here