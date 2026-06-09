Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL Shares Sold by BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments cut its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,600 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments owned about 0.07% of Burlington Stores worth $11,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BURL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 303,059.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,912,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $552,552,000 after buying an additional 1,912,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,971,000. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 168.4% in the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 503,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,034,000 after purchasing an additional 315,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,782,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,726,070,000 after purchasing an additional 232,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 536.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 269,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,622,000 after purchasing an additional 227,254 shares during the last quarter.

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Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $314.07 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $320.36 and its 200-day moving average is $303.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.52 and a 12-month high of $351.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 5.24%.Burlington Stores's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other news, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total transaction of $1,232,012.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 26,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,212.50. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BURL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $367.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $353.56.

View Our Latest Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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