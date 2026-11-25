State Street Corp trimmed its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,367,980 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,321,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.77% of Burlington Stores worth $632,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BURL. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 923.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 272.2% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Burlington Stores by 182.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 212 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $71,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $432.00 to $381.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $318.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $344.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $351.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $244.24 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $253.73 and its 200 day moving average is $302.89. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $226.85 and a one year high of $378.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.700-11.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 1,678 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.53, for a total value of $455,627.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 74,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,176,036.65. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Burlington Stores

Here are a few of the latest headlines about BURL:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted third-quarter EPS was $1.73, above Burlington’s guidance range, and year-over-year revenue grew 8.4% to $2.94 billion. The earnings result also topped the Zacks consensus estimate, although it matched other consensus estimates. Burlington Stores reports third-quarter 2026 earnings

Adjusted third-quarter EPS was $1.73, above Burlington’s guidance range, and year-over-year revenue grew 8.4% to $2.94 billion. The earnings result also topped the Zacks consensus estimate, although it matched other consensus estimates. Positive Sentiment: Full-year adjusted EPS guidance is $11.70–$11.80, above the cited analyst consensus of $11.23. That may have reassured investors even though Burlington lowered its outlook from its prior forecast. Burlington trims FY26 outlook

Full-year adjusted EPS guidance is $11.70–$11.80, above the cited analyst consensus of $11.23. That may have reassured investors even though Burlington lowered its outlook from its prior forecast. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $2.94 billion fell short of the roughly $2.97 billion estimate. Fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $4.85–$4.95 is also below the cited $5.11 consensus, with higher freight and fuel costs expected to weigh on results. Burlington stock and outlook

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc. is a U.S. off-price retailer that sells apparel, footwear, accessories and home products through its Burlington-branded stores. Its merchandise includes clothing for women, men and children, as well as items such as home décor, furnishings and seasonal goods. The company uses an off-price retail model, purchasing merchandise from a range of suppliers and offering products at discounts to regular department-store and specialty-store prices. Product selection and availability can vary by store and season.

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