Burney Co. Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,920 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 10,397 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.'s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,231,070 shares of the software maker's stock worth $8,511,888,000 after purchasing an additional 307,753 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,603,368 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,939,561,000 after buying an additional 135,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,627,272 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,378,707,000 after buying an additional 92,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,922,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,534,180 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,104,714,000 after buying an additional 376,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 126,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,495,126. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 25,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $10,377,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 253,519 shares in the company, valued at $105,210,385. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,557 shares of company stock worth $66,925,452. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CDNS opened at $375.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.59, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $371.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.75 and a 52-week high of $416.69.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 21.18%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $395.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $386.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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