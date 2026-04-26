Burney Co. Has $85.09 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 271,862 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.7% of Burney Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Burney Co.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $85,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,338,397,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,910,542,000 after buying an additional 11,605,785 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,732,476 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,333,076,000 after buying an additional 6,874,381 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23,402.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 6,118,547 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,487,419,000 after buying an additional 6,092,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,221,115 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,755,453,000 after buying an additional 5,210,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial set a $385.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $369.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total transaction of $33,934.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,469.82. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total transaction of $10,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,642,060 shares in the company, valued at $505,573,853.40. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,037,294 shares of company stock worth $94,216,897 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $344.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.84 and a 12 month high of $349.00. The company has a market cap of $4.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's payout ratio is 7.77%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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