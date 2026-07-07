Burney Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Burney Co. lessened its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 8,858 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.08% of InterDigital worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 134 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDCC. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InterDigital has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $416.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDCC

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $282.89 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $279.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.42. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.06 and a fifty-two week high of $412.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.03. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 44.20%.The firm had revenue of $205.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 522 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $144,406.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,996.80. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,520,500. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,372 shares of company stock worth $1,225,159. Insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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