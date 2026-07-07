Burney Co. Sells 16,053 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,342 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 16,053 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned about 0.08% of Universal Health Services worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 80.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,631 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on UHS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Universal Health Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $229.00 to $194.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $216.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $158.16 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $155.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.63. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.08 and a one year high of $246.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Universal Health Services's dividend payout ratio is 3.33%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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