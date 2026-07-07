Burney Co. Sells 7,656 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,671 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 7,656 shares during the period. Burney Co.'s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,422,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Toll Brothers from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Toll Brothers from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Toll Brothers from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.56.

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Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.3%

TOL opened at $155.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $143.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.55. Toll Brothers Inc. has a one year low of $113.52 and a one year high of $168.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business's revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert Parahus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,122,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 23,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,574.62. This represents a 24.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total value of $12,206,507.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 321,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,302,264.48. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,457 shares of company stock worth $13,468,657. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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