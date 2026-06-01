Burr Financial Services LLC Has $11.02 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Burr Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 8.2% of Burr Financial Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Burr Financial Services LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 638,406 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $147,357,000 after acquiring an additional 96,675 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 766,968 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $177,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,887 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 17,757 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 74,808 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $18,179,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 75,256 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $17,371,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $270.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. TD Securities raised Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on Amazon and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has room to climb from current levels.

Truist raised its price target on Amazon and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has room to climb from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s investment in Anthropic is drawing attention after the AI startup’s valuation surged, with several reports noting that Amazon benefits as Anthropic grows and that the relationship could become an increasingly valuable long-term asset for AWS.

Amazon’s investment in Anthropic is drawing attention after the AI startup’s valuation surged, with several reports noting that Amazon benefits as Anthropic grows and that the relationship could become an increasingly valuable long-term asset for AWS. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake’s $6 billion AWS commitment and strong earnings have highlighted continued enterprise demand for Amazon Web Services, supporting the view that Amazon’s cloud business remains a key growth engine.

Snowflake’s $6 billion AWS commitment and strong earnings have highlighted continued enterprise demand for Amazon Web Services, supporting the view that Amazon’s cloud business remains a key growth engine. Positive Sentiment: Multiple stories emphasized Amazon’s AI momentum, including AWS’s fastest growth in 15 quarters and plans to expand Bedrock with more advanced model offerings, reinforcing expectations that AI will keep driving revenue and margin expansion.

Multiple stories emphasized Amazon’s AI momentum, including AWS’s fastest growth in 15 quarters and plans to expand Bedrock with more advanced model offerings, reinforcing expectations that AI will keep driving revenue and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Prominent investors and commentators, including Cathie Wood and Jim Cramer, were cited as bullish on Amazon, which can help sentiment around the stock. Article: Jim Cramer Explains One of the Reasons “Amazon Stock Has Been Going Ever Higher”

Prominent investors and commentators, including Cathie Wood and Jim Cramer, were cited as bullish on Amazon, which can help sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon shut down an internal AI leaderboard after employees exaggerated usage scores, a sign the company is trying to control AI spending and improve discipline rather than a direct business setback. Article: Amazon says it shut down a token leaderboard: 'Don't use AI just to use AI'

Amazon shut down an internal AI leaderboard after employees exaggerated usage scores, a sign the company is trying to control AI spending and improve discipline rather than a direct business setback. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around Amazon nearing the $3 trillion market-cap milestone and outperforming since earnings is supportive, but it mostly reflects momentum already built into the stock rather than a new catalyst.

Coverage around Amazon nearing the $3 trillion market-cap milestone and outperforming since earnings is supportive, but it mostly reflects momentum already built into the stock rather than a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Australia’s competition regulator sued Amazon’s local unit over children’s backpacks lacking required battery warning labels, adding a regulatory overhang.

Australia’s competition regulator sued Amazon’s local unit over children’s backpacks lacking required battery warning labels, adding a regulatory overhang. Negative Sentiment: Blue Origin’s rocket explosion created a negative headline for Jeff Bezos’s broader empire, though the direct impact on Amazon is limited.

Blue Origin’s rocket explosion created a negative headline for Jeff Bezos’s broader empire, though the direct impact on Amazon is limited. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary also raised concerns about rising AI capital spending and margin pressure, which could matter if Amazon’s infrastructure buildout accelerates faster than monetization.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.39, for a total transaction of $1,671,424.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 486,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $127,659,819.53. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,427,876.40. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,774 shares of company stock worth $51,348,244. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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