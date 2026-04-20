Busey Bank Decreases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Busey Bank cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 47,987 shares during the period. Busey Bank's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 256.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 132 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 285.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 463.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total value of $174,027.33. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,713,291.43. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,103 shares of company stock valued at $202,870 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $184.00 to $157.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $189.08.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $158.32 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $127.59 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.29. The business's 50 day moving average is $165.88 and its 200 day moving average is $184.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.01%.The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is 68.52%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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