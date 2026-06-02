BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Buys 26,568 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 826.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,783 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 26,568 shares during the quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.'s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,832 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $105,759,000 after purchasing an additional 49,858 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 207,797 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $50,112,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 31,380 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,252 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Lowe's Companies Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of LOW opened at $207.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.26. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.55 and a 12-month high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $325.00 to $279.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair began coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research cut Lowe's Companies to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $254.00 target price on Lowe's Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LOW

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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