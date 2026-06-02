BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Buys New Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,003 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $11,729,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,313,857 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $170,736,000 after acquiring an additional 65,178 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5,405.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 144,970 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $18,839,000 after purchasing an additional 142,337 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 816.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 25,791 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 98,983 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 540,300 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $70,212,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company's stock.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR opened at $95.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.85. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $153.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.'s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Barakett bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.47 per share, with a total value of $4,723,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 285,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,923,950. This represents a 21.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Zacks Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $187.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $153.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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