BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Sportradar Group AG $SRAD

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD - Free Report) by 133.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,843 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 133,841 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.08% of Sportradar Group worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 436.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 788.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms filed or promoted securities class actions against Sportradar, alleging investors were misled about compliance issues and ties to black-market gambling operators, keeping legal risk front and center for shareholders.

Multiple law firms filed or promoted securities class actions against Sportradar, alleging investors were misled about compliance issues and ties to black-market gambling operators, keeping legal risk front and center for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits reference the stock’s roughly 22% plunge on April 22, 2026 after investigative reports from Muddy Waters Research and Callisto Research accused Sportradar of an illegal business model and questionable revenue sources.

The lawsuits reference the stock’s roughly 22% plunge on April 22, 2026 after investigative reports from Muddy Waters Research and Callisto Research accused Sportradar of an illegal business model and questionable revenue sources. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Schall, Bernstein Liebhard, and others, are reminding investors of the July 17 lead-plaintiff deadline; these notices add little new business information but underscore ongoing litigation activity.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.63. Sportradar Group AG has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $401.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.86 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 5.20%.The business's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sportradar Group

In other news, CEO Carsten Koerl bought 143,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,891,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,278,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,141,538.56. This represents a 6.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Fleet bought 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,930.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 160,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,913.29. This trade represents a 5.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 357,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,668,220 in the last ninety days.

Sportradar Group Profile

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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