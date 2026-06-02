BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $10.01 Million in Reliance, Inc. $RS

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,666 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $10,014,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned about 0.07% of Reliance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Reliance from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Reliance from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Reliance from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $344.67.

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Insider Transactions at Reliance

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $1,253,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 16,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,740.80. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,615 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $1,975,305.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,493,871.67. The trade was a 23.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $383.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.31 and a 12-month high of $386.39. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $341.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.53. Reliance had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. Reliance's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Reliance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

About Reliance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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