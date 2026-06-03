BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Makes New Investment in H2O America $HTO

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 81,202 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,978,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.23% of H2O America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of H2O America in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in H2O America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,555 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in H2O America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,812 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $40,758,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H2O America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of H2O America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 568,822 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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H2O America Stock Up 1.2%

HTO opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. H2O America has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $61.87. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.77.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $183.29 million for the quarter. H2O America had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 12.87%.H2O America has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.080-3.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that H2O America will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H2O America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. H2O America's payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H2O America

In other H2O America news, major shareholder Atlas Infrastructure Partners bought 50,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,738.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,582,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at $270,640,619.14. This represents a 1.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Atlas Holdings Ltd Gip bought 50,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,738.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,582,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,640,619.14. This represents a 1.11% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered H2O America from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays reduced their target price on H2O America from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on H2O America in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded H2O America from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on H2O America in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on H2O America

About H2O America

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

See Also

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