BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Makes New Investment in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned about 0.09% of Kodiak Gas Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KGS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 67.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 64.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 44.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 58.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,979,000 after buying an additional 730,180 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 102.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 95,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 48,122 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

KGS stock opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $77.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Kodiak Gas Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 264.86%.

Insider Activity at Kodiak Gas Services

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, CAO Ewan William Hamilton sold 5,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $325,675.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 34,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,558.28. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pedro R. Buhigas sold 13,942 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $776,987.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,952.79. This represents a 24.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 58,673 shares of company stock worth $3,269,110 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

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