BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Makes New Investment in UWM Holdings Corporation $UWMC

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,300,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,695,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.08% of UWM at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UWMC. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,630,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,991,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,803,000 after buying an additional 3,224,806 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,988,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,382,000 after buying an additional 3,109,591 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 1,986.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,231,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,678,000 after buying an additional 3,076,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UWMC. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UWM from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of UWM in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UWM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UWM

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 1,003,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $3,581,898.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,995,754 shares in the company, valued at $10,694,841.78. This trade represents a 25.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,474,130 shares of company stock valued at $101,411,072. Company insiders own 80.30% of the company's stock.

UWM Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of UWM stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. UWM Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $7.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $901.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.85 million. UWM had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 19.01%. On average, analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. UWM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.15%.

About UWM

United Wholesale Mortgage NYSE: UWMC is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

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