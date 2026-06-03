BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Purchases New Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,992 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $446.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $193.64 and a 52-week high of $449.39. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $380.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,346 shares of company stock worth $218,005. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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