BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Sells 81,043 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. reduced its stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 81,043 shares during the quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.'s holdings in Aercap were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AER. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Aercap by 19.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aercap by 282.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aercap by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aercap by 43.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,459 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $53,757,000 after buying an additional 138,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aercap by 59.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Aercap Stock Performance

Aercap stock opened at $133.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.93 and a 200-day moving average of $141.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1-year low of $105.65 and a 1-year high of $154.94.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Aercap had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

Aercap announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Aercap's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Aercap from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aercap from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aercap from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Aercap from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Aercap currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AER

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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