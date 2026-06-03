BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Takes $4.01 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,549 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,005,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $7,328,754,000 after buying an additional 665,374 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $6,555,961,000 after buying an additional 266,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,336,031,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,696,752 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,289,595,000 after buying an additional 381,572 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle got a fresh price-target boost from UBS to $285 and a buy rating, reflecting continued Wall Street confidence in upside ahead of next week’s earnings. Read More

Oracle got a fresh price-target boost from UBS to $285 and a buy rating, reflecting continued Wall Street confidence in upside ahead of next week’s earnings. Positive Sentiment: Arm said Oracle is among the customers using its data center CPU chips, adding another signal that Oracle remains a key player in AI infrastructure buildout. Article

Arm said Oracle is among the customers using its data center CPU chips, adding another signal that Oracle remains a key player in AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: Oracle continues to benefit from enthusiasm around AI spending across hyperscalers, with investors viewing the company as a potential long-term winner in cloud and AI infrastructure. Article

Oracle continues to benefit from enthusiasm around AI spending across hyperscalers, with investors viewing the company as a potential long-term winner in cloud and AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle scheduled its fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 earnings release for June 10, which is keeping investors focused on the upcoming report and guidance. Article

Oracle scheduled its fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 earnings release for June 10, which is keeping investors focused on the upcoming report and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Several technical and market commentary pieces note the stock had surged sharply before pulling back, suggesting some routine profit-taking after the recent rally. Article

Several technical and market commentary pieces note the stock had surged sharply before pulling back, suggesting some routine profit-taking after the recent rally. Negative Sentiment: Investors are increasingly worried about Oracle’s AI infrastructure spending, especially after Alphabet’s large fundraising plan reignited concerns about the cost of competing in AI. Article

Investors are increasingly worried about Oracle’s AI infrastructure spending, especially after Alphabet’s large fundraising plan reignited concerns about the cost of competing in AI. Negative Sentiment: Barchart reported unusually heavy put option trading ahead of Oracle’s earnings, which may signal that some traders are positioning for downside or disappointment. Article

Barchart reported unusually heavy put option trading ahead of Oracle’s earnings, which may signal that some traders are positioning for downside or disappointment. Negative Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha note downgraded Oracle, arguing investors should focus on intrinsic value rather than speculation, which adds to the caution around the stock’s recent run. Article

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $263.62.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $244.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $704.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company's 50 day moving average is $172.65 and its 200 day moving average is $177.99. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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