BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Takes Position in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viking in the 4th quarter worth about $372,297,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Viking by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,048,357 shares of the company's stock worth $873,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,244 shares during the last quarter. Dream Peak Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viking in the 4th quarter worth about $223,744,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Viking by 34,748.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,120 shares of the company's stock worth $96,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Viking in the 4th quarter worth about $113,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Viking from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Viking in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $95.00 target price on shares of Viking and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of Viking from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Viking from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VIK

Trending Headlines about Viking

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking this week:

Viking Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:VIK opened at $89.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.40 and a 200-day moving average of $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.59. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Viking had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 149.40%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Viking

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $3,720,184.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 420,022 shares in the company, valued at $33,698,365.06. The trade was a 9.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Viking Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report).

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