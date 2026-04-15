BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT is ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.'s 10th Largest Position

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,097 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 11,980 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies accounts for 2.5% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of BWX Technologies worth $70,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 300.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BWX Technologies news, CAO Kevin James Gorman sold 1,344 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total transaction of $288,570.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,476.94. The trade was a 92.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 177,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,097,756.44. The trade was a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,327 shares of company stock worth $2,734,844. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BWXT. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut BWX Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $207.60.

View Our Latest Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $238.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.77, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.53 and a 200 day moving average of $196.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.32. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $99.63 and a one year high of $239.64.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $885.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from BWX Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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