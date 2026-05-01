BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,132 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 120,409 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.30% of BWX Technologies worth $47,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,977,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $404,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 670.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 44.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,969 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,018,000 after purchasing an additional 79,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BWXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut BWX Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $207.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Trading Up 4.1%

NYSE BWXT opened at $216.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm's 50-day moving average is $212.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.56. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $241.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $885.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,983 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total transaction of $413,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin James Gorman sold 1,344 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total value of $288,570.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 114 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,476.94. This represents a 92.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 13,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,844 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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