Cactus, Inc. $WHD Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD - Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 559,901 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 83,080 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Cactus worth $26,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cactus by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,963,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,074,000 after acquiring an additional 659,366 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,994 shares of the company's stock worth $129,959,000 after purchasing an additional 83,190 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,343,731 shares of the company's stock worth $107,062,000 after purchasing an additional 498,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,059 shares of the company's stock worth $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 28,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cactus by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,839,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,021,000 after purchasing an additional 272,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company's stock.

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Cactus Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of WHD opened at $54.64 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $388.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.42 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.17%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cactus's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

More Cactus News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cactus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for Cactus across multiple future periods, including FY2027 to $3.55 per share and FY2028 to $3.99 per share, implying improved outlook and potentially supporting the stock.

Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for Cactus across multiple future periods, including FY2027 to $3.55 per share and FY2028 to $3.99 per share, implying improved outlook and potentially supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also increased near- and medium-term quarterly EPS estimates, including Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, and Q2 2028, reinforcing expectations for steady earnings growth.

Analysts also increased near- and medium-term quarterly EPS estimates, including Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, and Q2 2028, reinforcing expectations for steady earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Cactus announced it will release second-quarter 2026 earnings after market close on July 29 and host a conference call on July 30, setting up a near-term event that could move the shares depending on results. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cactus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cactus from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cactus from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cactus from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WHD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 12,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $678,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,990 shares in the company, valued at $904,554.30. This trade represents a 42.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Semple sold 10,206 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $577,863.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,119.28. The trade was a 25.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company's stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells.

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