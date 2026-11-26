First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD - Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,118,580 shares of the company's stock after selling 487,570 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.40% of Cactus worth $69,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHD. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Cactus by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,138,099 shares of the company's stock worth $319,859,000 after buying an additional 548,356 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cactus by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,821,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,576 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 30.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 978,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,895,000 after buying an additional 228,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 34.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 659,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,259,000 after purchasing an additional 170,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Cactus by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 597,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,090,000 after acquiring an additional 223,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cactus news, President Joel Bender sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $7,037,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 41,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,692.03. This represents a 70.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $6,391,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,702,880.57. The trade was a 45.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,625,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cactus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cactus from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cactus from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cactus from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.75.

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Cactus Stock Up 4.3%

WHD opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.86 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.76.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Cactus's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells and rents wellhead and pressure-control equipment used in oil and natural gas drilling and production. Its products include wellhead systems, frac trees and other equipment that help control pressure and manage the flow of fluids at the wellsite. The company also provides field services, including equipment installation, maintenance and support. Through its Spoolable Technologies business, Cactus offers flexible, spoolable pipe products for energy and other industrial applications.

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