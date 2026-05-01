Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Holdings Lifted by Danske Bank A S

Danske Bank A S increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,124 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 51,807 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S owned 0.09% of Cadence Design Systems worth $73,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,366 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $12,930,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,818 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,133 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 910 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $380.59.

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Key Stories Impacting Cadence Design Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cadence reported a Q1 beat and guided above Street views, lifting near-term fundamentals. Management’s results showed revenue and EPS ahead of consensus and commentary pushed analysts to update models. Cadence Design Systems Tops Q1 Targets, Guides Above Views

Cadence reported a Q1 beat and guided above Street views, lifting near-term fundamentals. Management’s results showed revenue and EPS ahead of consensus and commentary pushed analysts to update models. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS view for Cadence to $7.54 (above consensus), signaling some analysts expect stronger multi-year earnings power after the quarter. That recalibration can support higher valuation multiples if sustained. Erste Group EPS Estimates for Cadence

Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS view for Cadence to $7.54 (above consensus), signaling some analysts expect stronger multi-year earnings power after the quarter. That recalibration can support higher valuation multiples if sustained. Neutral Sentiment: Media pieces highlighting broad Wall Street analyst optimism (average brokerage recommendation favorable) may help sentiment but are not new fundamental information; they can amplify short-term flows. Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Cadence (CDNS)

Media pieces highlighting broad Wall Street analyst optimism (average brokerage recommendation favorable) may help sentiment but are not new fundamental information; they can amplify short-term flows. Neutral Sentiment: Industry context: a published note on an expected $1 trillion in AI capex names a handful of firms that should benefit from the AI buildout — a potential long-term tailwind for EDA and IP vendors like Cadence, but timing and realization remain uncertain. $1 Trillion in AI Capex Is Coming

Industry context: a published note on an expected $1 trillion in AI capex names a handful of firms that should benefit from the AI buildout — a potential long-term tailwind for EDA and IP vendors like Cadence, but timing and realization remain uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor/quantum-sector executive moves (e.g., Lip-Bu Tan joining PsiQuantum’s board) are notable for the ecosystem but have no direct impact on Cadence results; they underscore continued investor interest in chip-related innovation. PsiQuantum Appoints Lip-Bu Tan to Board of Directors

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $53,105.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,874.10. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total value of $6,653,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 86,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,883,468.75. This trade represents a 19.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,680 shares of company stock worth $7,579,340. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $329.59 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $296.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $262.75 and a one year high of $376.45. The company has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 21.18%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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