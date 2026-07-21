Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Acquired by DJE Kapital AG

DJE Kapital AG lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 240,996.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,548 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 120,498 shares during the quarter. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $32,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 507.9% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,237 shares of the software maker's stock worth $10,903,000 after buying an additional 32,783 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $89,892,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 798,860 shares of the software maker's stock worth $221,979,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 126,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,495,126. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 10,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.00, for a total transaction of $3,559,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $11,507,694. This represents a 23.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,057 shares of company stock worth $60,272,277. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $329.93 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $375.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 76.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.75 and a fifty-two week high of $416.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $393.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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