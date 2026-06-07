Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 5,990.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,657 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 90,152 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV's holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $28,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker's stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $205,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 39.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the software maker's stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company's stock.

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More Cadence Design Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 8.6%

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $376.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.17 and a 200 day moving average of $315.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $103.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.75 and a twelve month high of $416.69.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 21.18%.Cadence Design Systems's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 price objective on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $384.41.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total transaction of $6,653,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 86,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,883,468.75. This trade represents a 19.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 10,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.00, for a total value of $3,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 33,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,507,694. This represents a 23.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 176,046 shares of company stock valued at $65,830,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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