Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Acquired by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,004 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 11,159 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Sun Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 41,968 shares of the software maker's stock worth $13,118,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Indivisible Partners purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 51,887 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $19,198,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 303,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,304,250. This represents a 14.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total transaction of $576,204.74. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,493.76. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,557 shares of company stock worth $66,925,452. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS stock opened at $384.17 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.75 and a 52-week high of $416.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.55, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $374.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.01.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 21.18%.Cadence Design Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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