Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,642 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Cadence Design Systems worth $56,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,237 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,827 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $18,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of CDNS opened at $325.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm's 50-day moving average is $295.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.75 and a twelve month high of $376.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 target price on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $379.71.

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Cadence Design Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $53,105.40. Following the sale, the director owned 7,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,203,874.10. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total value of $6,653,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 86,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,883,468.75. This represents a 19.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 24,680 shares of company stock valued at $7,579,340 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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